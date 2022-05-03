Heartland Advisors Inc. Trims Stake in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Heartland Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) by 39.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,959 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 52,990 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. owned about 0.17% of Cogent Communications worth $5,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in Cogent Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Cogent Communications by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 792 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Cogent Communications by 3,905.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 801 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Cogent Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cogent Communications during the third quarter worth approximately $64,000. 86.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cogent Communications alerts:

Cogent Communications stock traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $60.84. 4,729 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 274,456. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.88 and a beta of 0.31. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.53 and a 1 year high of $80.50.

Cogent Communications ( NASDAQ:CCOI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.22). Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 5.15%. The firm had revenue of $149.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This is an increase from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 534.38%.

In other Cogent Communications news, CRO James Bubeck sold 1,920 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.94, for a total transaction of $120,844.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP John B. Chang sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.96, for a total value of $37,776.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,170 shares of company stock worth $201,846 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on CCOI. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet downgraded Cogent Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cogent Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Cogent Communications from $73.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Cogent Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.38.

Cogent Communications Profile (Get Rating)

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cogent Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogent Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.