Heartland Advisors Inc. Trims Stake in Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF)

Heartland Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 138,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. owned 0.19% of Acushnet worth $7,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Acushnet by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 18,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Acushnet by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 292,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,680,000 after buying an additional 33,881 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia bought a new position in Acushnet in the 3rd quarter worth $22,836,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Acushnet by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Acushnet by 116.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 10,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 5,544 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Acushnet alerts:

Shares of NYSE GOLF traded up $1.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $43.44. 23,526 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 250,263. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.80. Acushnet Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $39.59 and a 12 month high of $57.87.

Acushnet ( NYSE:GOLF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $420.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.88 million. Acushnet had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Acushnet Holdings Corp. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. This is an increase from Acushnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Acushnet’s payout ratio is currently 30.38%.

GOLF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Acushnet from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Acushnet in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Compass Point raised Acushnet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Acushnet from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.71.

About Acushnet (Get Rating)

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Acushnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acushnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.