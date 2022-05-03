Heartland Advisors Inc. Trims Position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Heartland Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 60,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,890 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $7,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CBOE. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Cboe Global Markets by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 368,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,997,000 after acquiring an additional 30,410 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 25.9% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 480,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,468,000 after buying an additional 98,890 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in Cboe Global Markets by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 0.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 832,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,111,000 after buying an additional 3,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC raised its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 298.4% in the third quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 15,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 11,338 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBOE traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $112.92. The company had a trading volume of 86,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 667,033. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.80 and a 1-year high of $139.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.45. The stock has a market cap of $11.99 billion, a PE ratio of 24.03 and a beta of 0.63.

Cboe Global Markets ( NASDAQ:CBOE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 14.46% and a return on equity of 18.94%. The firm had revenue of $418.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. Cboe Global Markets’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is 41.20%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $144.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cboe Global Markets currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.36.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

