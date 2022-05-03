Heartland Advisors Inc. Has $6.78 Million Holdings in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN)

Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its position in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN – Get Rating) by 100.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 600,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. owned 0.73% of Tenneco worth $6,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Tenneco by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,582,573 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $51,123,000 after buying an additional 728,845 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. raised its holdings in Tenneco by 0.9% during the third quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 117,023 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Tenneco by 18.5% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 19,058 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 2,974 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Tenneco by 49.0% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 55,393 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 18,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tenneco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $485,000. Institutional investors own 65.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Tenneco alerts:

Shares of NYSE TEN traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.64. The company had a trading volume of 69,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,103,920. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.64 and a beta of 1.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.98. Tenneco Inc. has a one year low of $9.51 and a one year high of $22.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.67, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Tenneco ( NYSE:TEN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The auto parts company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.27). Tenneco had a return on equity of 59.64% and a net margin of 0.19%. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tenneco Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tenneco in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Tenneco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Tenneco from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Tenneco from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $8.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Tenneco from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

About Tenneco (Get Rating)

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, and powertrain products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, motorsport, and aftermarket customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Motorparts, Performance Solutions, Clean Air, and Powertrain. The Motorparts segment offers shock and strut, steering and suspension, braking, sealing, emissions control, engine, and maintenance products under the Monroe, Champion, Ã-hlins, MOOG, Walker, Fel-Pro, Wagner, Ferodo, Rancho, Thrush, National, Sealed Power, and other brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tenneco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenneco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.