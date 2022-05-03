Head to Head Survey: Proterra (NASDAQ:PTRA) versus REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE)

REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE – Get Rating) and Proterra (NASDAQ:PTRA – Get Rating) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

Get REE Automotive alerts:

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for REE Automotive and Proterra, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score REE Automotive 2 0 3 0 2.20 Proterra 0 3 1 0 2.25

REE Automotive currently has a consensus target price of $9.40, indicating a potential upside of 379.59%. Proterra has a consensus target price of $10.75, indicating a potential upside of 67.97%. Given REE Automotive’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe REE Automotive is more favorable than Proterra.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares REE Automotive and Proterra’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio REE Automotive $10,000.00 62,730.39 -$505.33 million N/A N/A Proterra $242.86 million 5.86 -$250.01 million N/A N/A

Proterra has higher revenue and earnings than REE Automotive.

Volatility & Risk

REE Automotive has a beta of 2.25, suggesting that its share price is 125% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Proterra has a beta of -2.22, suggesting that its share price is 322% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares REE Automotive and Proterra’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets REE Automotive N/A -281.94% -188.57% Proterra N/A -28.08% -18.09%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

23.7% of REE Automotive shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.8% of Proterra shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Proterra beats REE Automotive on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About REE Automotive (Get Rating)

REE Automotive Ltd. operates in the e-mobility business. The company develops REEcorner technology, which integrates vehicle drive components, including steering, braking, suspension, powertrain, and control into the arch of the wheel. The company also develops REEboard, a flat and modular EV chassis. The company is headquartered in Herzliya, Israel.

About Proterra (Get Rating)

Proterra Inc. provides commercial vehicles in the United States, the European Union, Canada, Australia, and Japan. It operates through Proterra Powered and Energy and Proterra Transit business units. The Proterra Powered and Energy business unit designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and integrates battery systems and electrification solutions into vehicles for commercial vehicle OEM customers serving delivery trucks, school buses, coach buses, construction and mining equipment, and other applications. It also provides turnkey fleet-scale, high-power charging solutions and software services, ranging from fleet and energy management software-as-a-service to fleet planning, hardware, infrastructure, installation, utility engagement, and charging optimization. The Proterra Transit business unit designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric transit buses as an OEM for North American public transit agencies, airports, universities, and other commercial transit fleets. Proterra Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Burlingame, California.

Receive News & Ratings for REE Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REE Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.