HC Wainwright Cuts Versus Systems (NASDAQ:VS) Price Target to $2.50

Versus Systems (NASDAQ:VS – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by HC Wainwright from $3.50 to $2.50 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Versus Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

VS stock opened at $1.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Versus Systems has a 12-month low of $0.95 and a 12-month high of $9.88. The stock has a market cap of $12.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 2.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.21 and its 200 day moving average is $2.14.

Versus Systems ( NASDAQ:VS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.39 million for the quarter. Versus Systems had a negative return on equity of 77.76% and a negative net margin of 1,006.73%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Versus Systems will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Versus Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Versus Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Versus Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. EMC Capital Management purchased a new position in Versus Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in Versus Systems by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 876,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,225,000 after purchasing an additional 17,821 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.27% of the company’s stock.

Versus Systems Inc develops and operates a business-to-business software platform in the United States and Canada. The company operates eXtreme Engagement Online, a platform that allows live event producers, professional sports franchises, video game publishers and developers, live event producers, and professional sports franchises, as well as other interactive media content creators, to offer in-game prizing and rewards based on the completion of in-content challenges alongside other user engagement tools.

