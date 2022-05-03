Harvest Gold (CVE:HVG) Stock Price Up 4.8%

Harvest Gold Co. (CVE:HVG – Get Rating) was up 4.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. Approximately 162,140 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 155% from the average daily volume of 63,576 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.16. The company has a market cap of C$3.93 million and a P/E ratio of -2.75.

Harvest Gold (CVE:HVG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Harvest Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of natural resource properties. It explores for copper-gold porphyry projects. The company's flagship project is the Emerson property that comprises 14 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of approximately 56 square kilometers located in the interior plateau of British Columbia.

