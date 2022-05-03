Harvest Gold (CVE:HVG) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.10

Harvest Gold Co. (CVE:HVG – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10, with a volume of 23500 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.75.

Harvest Gold (CVE:HVG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

Harvest Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of natural resource properties. It explores for copper-gold porphyry projects. The company's flagship project is the Emerson property that comprises 14 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of approximately 56 square kilometers located in the interior plateau of British Columbia.

