Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.34-$0.45 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.35. The company issued revenue guidance of $585-$625 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $588.85 million.Harmonic also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.07-$0.11 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities raised shares of Harmonic to a top pick rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Colliers Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Harmonic in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Harmonic from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Harmonic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Harmonic from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.50.

NASDAQ:HLIT traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $8.60. The stock had a trading volume of 935,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 777,267. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.97. The company has a market capitalization of $892.14 million, a P/E ratio of 78.18, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.88. Harmonic has a twelve month low of $6.69 and a twelve month high of $12.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Harmonic ( NASDAQ:HLIT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $155.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.93 million. Harmonic had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 4.99%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Harmonic will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harmonic during the fourth quarter worth about $135,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harmonic during the fourth quarter worth about $141,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,750 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 31,330 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 8,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 67,205 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 2,844 shares during the last quarter. 98.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Video and Cable Access. The Video segment sells video processing, production, and playout solutions and services to cable operators, and satellite and telecommunications Pay-TV service providers, as well as to broadcast and media, including streaming media companies.

