Gs Investments Inc. Sells 71 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Gs Investments Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,772 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 71 shares during the period. Meta Platforms makes up 2.9% of Gs Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Gs Investments Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $5,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 97.6% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,186,800 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,408,232,000 after buying an additional 2,067,705 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,584,517 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,223,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993,840 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $632,708,000. BlueSpruce Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $523,687,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 40,419,248 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $13,717,891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,439 shares during the last quarter. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 121 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.57, for a total transaction of $26,688.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,272 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $486,208.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,956 shares of company stock valued at $1,692,026 over the last three months. Company insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on FB shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $350.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Loop Capital cut shares of Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $380.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB traded up $0.90 on Tuesday, hitting $212.03. The stock had a trading volume of 41,525,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,338,047. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $169.00 and a twelve month high of $384.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $208.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $275.17. The company has a market capitalization of $577.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.37.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.06. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 28.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Profile (Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.