Gs Investments Inc. Sells 330 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Gs Investments Inc. lessened its holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 330 shares during the period. Gs Investments Inc.’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Henry Schein during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Henry Schein by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Henry Schein by 98.8% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HSIC stock traded up $1.63 on Tuesday, hitting $82.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,453,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 989,700. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $87.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.39. The company has a market cap of $11.33 billion, a PE ratio of 18.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.75. Henry Schein, Inc. has a one year low of $70.25 and a one year high of $92.68.

Henry Schein ( NASDAQ:HSIC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 5.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Scott Philip Serota acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $85.87 per share, for a total transaction of $85,870.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark E. Mlotek sold 24,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.99, for a total transaction of $1,997,984.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

HSIC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $98.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $96.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.50.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

