Gs Investments Inc. Purchases 1,586 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Gs Investments Inc. increased its stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 33.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares during the period. Gs Investments Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of American Tower during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Tower during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in American Tower during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in American Tower during the third quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.16, for a total value of $394,574.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 25,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $6,855,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,147,460. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMT has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on American Tower from $288.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded American Tower from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $285.00 to $271.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays dropped their price target on American Tower from €295.00 ($310.53) to €284.00 ($298.95) in a research report on Friday, March 18th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on American Tower from $311.00 to $286.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on American Tower from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $288.29.

NYSE:AMT traded up $4.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $241.01. 1,366,413 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,020,216. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $220.00 and a 52-week high of $303.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $246.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $257.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12. The company has a market cap of $109.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.48.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by ($0.85). American Tower had a return on equity of 30.44% and a net margin of 26.72%. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th were given a $1.40 dividend. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.39. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 12th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 96.89%.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

