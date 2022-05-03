Grupo Supervielle S.A. (NYSE:SUPV) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Grupo Supervielle S.A. (NYSE:SUPV – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 306,800 shares, a drop of 22.7% from the March 31st total of 397,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 326,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Grupo Supervielle by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 23,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 6,899 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Grupo Supervielle by 46.1% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 25,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 7,942 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Grupo Supervielle by 60.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 13,083 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Grupo Supervielle by 111.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 23,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Grupo Supervielle in the 3rd quarter worth $74,000. Institutional investors own 3.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SUPV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Grupo Supervielle from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Grupo Supervielle in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grupo Supervielle from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th.

Shares of SUPV traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.85. 222,573 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 306,184. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Grupo Supervielle has a 52-week low of $1.61 and a 52-week high of $2.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.98. The company has a market cap of $168.99 million, a P/E ratio of -18.10 and a beta of 1.40.

Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.10). Grupo Supervielle had a negative net margin of 0.77% and a negative return on equity of 1.70%. The firm had revenue of $142.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.82 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Grupo Supervielle will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Grupo Supervielle SA, a financial services holding company, provides various banking products and services in Argentina. The company operates through Personal and Business Banking, Corporate Banking, Bank Treasury, Consumer Finance, Insurance, and Asset Management and Other Services segments. It offers savings accounts, time and demand deposits, and checking accounts; various loan products, including personal, consumer, mortgage, unsecured, and car loans; overdrafts; loans with special facilities for project and working capital financing; and leasing, bank guarantees for tenants, salary advances, domestic and international factoring, international guarantees and letters of credit, payroll payment plans, credit cards, debit cards, and senior citizens benefit payment services, as well as financial services and investments, such as mutual funds and guarantees.

