Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $214.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Bradesco Corretora lowered shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. to a hold rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $218.20.

Get Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S. A. B. de C. V. alerts:

NYSE:ASR opened at $215.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.32. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a fifty-two week low of $165.48 and a fifty-two week high of $230.80. The firm has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of 18.12, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $208.06.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. ( NYSE:ASR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The transportation company reported $3.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.52. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. had a net margin of 33.99% and a return on equity of 16.19%. The business had revenue of $327.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.02 million. On average, analysts forecast that Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. will post 11.86 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bellevue Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 286 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,000.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Company Profile (Get Rating)

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. The company operates nine airports that are located in the cities of Cancún, Cozumel, Mérida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlan.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S. A. B. de C. V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S. A. B. de C. V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.