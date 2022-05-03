Green Thumb Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Green Thumb Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTBIF – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.50.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Green Thumb Industries from $50.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Green Thumb Industries from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Benchmark lowered their target price on Green Thumb Industries from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of Green Thumb Industries from $54.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Green Thumb Industries from C$80.00 to C$73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

OTCMKTS GTBIF traded down $0.67 on Tuesday, reaching $13.04. The company had a trading volume of 318,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,311. Green Thumb Industries has a 12 month low of $12.90 and a 12 month high of $35.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.51.

Green Thumb Industries Inc engages in manufacture, distribution, and sale of various cannabis products for medical and adult-use in the United States. It offers cannabis flower; and processed and packaged products, including pre-rolls, concentrates, vapes, tinctures, edibles, topicals, and other cannabis-related products under the Beboe, Dogwalkers, Doctor Solomon's, Good Green, incredibles, and RHYTHM brands.

