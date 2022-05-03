Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) Shares Sold by JBF Capital Inc.

JBF Capital Inc. cut its position in shares of Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. JBF Capital Inc.’s holdings in Green Plains were worth $257,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GPRE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 32.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,003,536 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $293,966,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181,575 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Green Plains by 420.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 3,773,429 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $123,202,000 after buying an additional 3,048,726 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Green Plains by 0.6% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,267,368 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $106,680,000 after buying an additional 18,886 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Green Plains by 7.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,675,650 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $87,358,000 after buying an additional 174,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 12.9% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,497,785 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $48,903,000 after acquiring an additional 170,580 shares during the last quarter.

Get Green Plains alerts:

Shares of GPRE traded down $1.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.32. The company had a trading volume of 35,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,140,805. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.79 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.57. Green Plains Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.39 and a fifty-two week high of $44.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Green Plains ( NASDAQ:GPRE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($1.09). The firm had revenue of $781.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $728.25 million. Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 6.45% and a negative net margin of 2.33%. The business’s revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.48) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Green Plains Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on GPRE. StockNews.com cut Green Plains from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Green Plains from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Green Plains from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Green Plains from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.10.

Green Plains Profile (Get Rating)

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, including industrial-grade alcohol, distiller grains, and ultra-high protein and corn oil.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Green Plains Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Plains and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.