Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.10.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GPK. Raymond James raised their price target on Graphic Packaging from $24.50 to $25.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. KeyCorp downgraded Graphic Packaging from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Graphic Packaging from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 129,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,603,000 after purchasing an additional 7,528 shares in the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging in the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 256,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,137,000 after purchasing an additional 14,560 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 120,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,412,000 after purchasing an additional 17,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,426,000. 94.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Graphic Packaging stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $21.82. 2,914,003 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,833,880. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.40 and its 200-day moving average is $19.97. Graphic Packaging has a 12 month low of $16.94 and a 12 month high of $22.29. The stock has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.67, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 22.68% and a net margin of 3.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Graphic Packaging will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.29%.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

