Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. focuses primarily on directly originating, investing in and managing senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments. Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. is headquatered in New York, United States. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in a research report on Monday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

Shares of GPMT traded down $0.02 on Monday, reaching $9.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 497,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,956. The stock has a market capitalization of $522.94 million, a PE ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.72. Granite Point Mortgage Trust has a 12-month low of $9.52 and a 12-month high of $15.92.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GPMT. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the second quarter worth $382,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 74.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 65,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 28,043 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 176.2% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 109,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 70,106 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 961.8% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 39,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 36,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 99.1% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 13,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 6,603 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.63% of the company’s stock.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc, a real estate investment trust, originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. The company provides intermediate-term bridge or transitional financing for various purposes, including acquisitions, recapitalizations, and refinancing, as well as a range of business plans, including lease-up, renovation, repositioning, and repurposing of the commercial property.

