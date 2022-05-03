Goldcoin (GLC) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1,689.00

Goldcoin (GLC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 2nd. One Goldcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0400 or 0.00000104 BTC on exchanges. Goldcoin has a market cap of $1.75 million and approximately $1,689.00 worth of Goldcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Goldcoin has traded down 20.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000342 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002587 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $100.92 or 0.00262708 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00014997 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002875 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00005021 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000887 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001084 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Goldcoin Profile

Goldcoin (GLC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 15th, 2013. Goldcoin’s total supply is 43,998,477 coins and its circulating supply is 43,681,422 coins. Goldcoin’s official Twitter account is @goldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Goldcoin’s official website is www.goldcoin.org . The Reddit community for Goldcoin is /r/goldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Goldcoin’s official message board is www.goldcointalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “GoldCoin (GLD) is the Gold Standard of Digital Currency – With large vibrant support, trading communities, real world appeal and an extremely devoted development team, GoldCoin is the Gold Standard of Digital Currency. Block time + difficulty changes depending on the height of the block chain along with demarcated block rewards. The GoldCoin team have implemented Golden River – a method to adjust the block time each block to counteract large swings in hashing power pointed at the network – this method is smoother than than the Kimoto Gravity well meaning block times are more closely regulated. “

Buying and Selling Goldcoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goldcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Goldcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Goldcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

