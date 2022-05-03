goeasy (OTCMKTS:EHMEF) Price Target Cut to C$220.00

goeasy (OTCMKTS:EHMEF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by TD Securities from C$240.00 to C$220.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on EHMEF. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of goeasy from C$226.00 to C$228.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Desjardins dropped their target price on shares of goeasy from C$200.00 to C$190.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Raymond James upgraded shares of goeasy from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of goeasy from C$200.00 to C$170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, goeasy has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $204.43.

OTCMKTS EHMEF opened at $90.74 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.60. goeasy has a 12 month low of $88.55 and a 12 month high of $170.00.

goeasy Ltd. provides non-prime leasing and lending services to consumers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans; personal, home equity, and auto loans; point-of-sale and small business financing; and value-added services.

