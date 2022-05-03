Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The business services provider reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Global Payments had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 11.33%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. Global Payments’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Global Payments updated its FY22 guidance to $9.45-9.67 EPS.

NYSE:GPN opened at $124.36 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $134.82 and a 200 day moving average of $137.15. The company has a market capitalization of $35.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.91, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.99. Global Payments has a 1-year low of $116.75 and a 1-year high of $216.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 30.49%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GPN shares. Stephens started coverage on Global Payments in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Global Payments from $173.00 to $162.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Global Payments from $180.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. BNP Paribas upgraded Global Payments to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Global Payments from $237.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Global Payments currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.14.

In other Global Payments news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.99, for a total value of $63,995.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,006 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.55, for a total value of $133,345.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,006 shares of company stock valued at $270,255 in the last 90 days. 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 18,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,561,000 after buying an additional 4,840 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Global Payments by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,083 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Global Payments by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 5,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Global Payments in the fourth quarter worth $620,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC grew its stake in Global Payments by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the period. 84.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

