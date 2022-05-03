Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The business services provider reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Global Payments had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 11.33%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. Global Payments’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Global Payments updated its FY22 guidance to $9.45-9.67 EPS.
NYSE:GPN opened at $124.36 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $134.82 and a 200 day moving average of $137.15. The company has a market capitalization of $35.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.91, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.99. Global Payments has a 1-year low of $116.75 and a 1-year high of $216.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 30.49%.
In other Global Payments news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.99, for a total value of $63,995.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,006 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.55, for a total value of $133,345.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,006 shares of company stock valued at $270,255 in the last 90 days. 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 18,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,561,000 after buying an additional 4,840 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Global Payments by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,083 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Global Payments by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 5,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Global Payments in the fourth quarter worth $620,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC grew its stake in Global Payments by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the period. 84.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Global Payments Company Profile (Get Rating)
Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Global Payments (GPN)
- MarketBeat Podcast: Investing In Innovation, Robotics, AI and Healthcare
- It’s Time to Book an Appointment for Teladoc Stock
- Saia Growth Accelerates But It May Not Matter
- GitLab Stock is Trying to Put in a Bottom Here
- onsemi Is A Deep-Value In The Chip Sector
Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.