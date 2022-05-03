Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Shares Sold by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in Global Payments by 250.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 252 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in Global Payments in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. David J Yvars Group acquired a new position in Global Payments in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Global Payments by 58.8% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 424 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Global Payments by 75.5% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 465 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 84.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GPN stock opened at $124.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $134.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.15. Global Payments Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.75 and a 1 year high of $216.75.

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 11.33%. Global Payments’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.49%.

In other news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.83, for a total transaction of $72,915.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.55, for a total value of $133,345.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,006 shares of company stock worth $270,255 in the last ninety days. 1.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GPN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Global Payments from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Global Payments from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Global Payments from $180.00 to $196.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Global Payments in a report on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $194.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Global Payments from $182.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Global Payments has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.11.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

