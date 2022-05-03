Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Shares Sold by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC cut its stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GPN. Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,857,000. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 22,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,031,000 after buying an additional 1,777 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 21,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,953,000 after buying an additional 4,170 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 74.4% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. 84.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE GPN opened at $124.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.15. Global Payments Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.75 and a twelve month high of $216.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $35.03 billion, a PE ratio of 37.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.99.

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.03. Global Payments had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 11.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. Global Payments’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 30.49%.

In other Global Payments news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.83, for a total value of $72,915.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,006 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.55, for a total value of $133,345.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,006 shares of company stock worth $270,255. 1.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GPN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Global Payments from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Stephens initiated coverage on Global Payments in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Global Payments from $180.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Global Payments from $237.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Global Payments in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.11.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

