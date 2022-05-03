Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) Shares Gap Up to $3.71

Shares of Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.71, but opened at $3.90. Genworth Financial shares last traded at $3.92, with a volume of 44,223 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Genworth Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.81 and a 200 day moving average of $4.03.

Genworth Financial ( NYSE:GNW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter. Genworth Financial had a return on equity of 4.92% and a net margin of 11.54%.

In other news, Director Robert P. Restrepo, Jr. acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.93 per share, with a total value of $196,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas J. Mcinerney sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.17, for a total value of $625,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Genworth Financial by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 73,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 3,792 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Genworth Financial by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 792,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,132,000 after purchasing an additional 7,965 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Genworth Financial by 164.5% in the 1st quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 17,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 10,882 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Genworth Financial by 144.0% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 92,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 54,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Genworth Financial by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 477,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 102,695 shares during the last quarter. 70.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genworth Financial Company Profile (NYSE:GNW)

Genworth Financial, Inc provides insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Enact, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The Enact segment offers mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and pool mortgage insurance products.

