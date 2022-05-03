Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Stock Holdings Lessened by Heritage Trust Co

Heritage Trust Co reduced its stake in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,610 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 258 shares during the quarter. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $3,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Genuine Parts by 15.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,991,415 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $362,179,000 after purchasing an additional 404,481 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,814,813 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $220,010,000 after buying an additional 173,047 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Genuine Parts by 1.1% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,637,857 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $198,556,000 after acquiring an additional 17,933 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Genuine Parts by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,460,008 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $204,693,000 after acquiring an additional 11,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Genuine Parts by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,132,754 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $158,813,000 after acquiring an additional 17,711 shares during the last quarter. 76.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GPC shares. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $142.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Genuine Parts in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.25.

GPC traded up $0.91 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $131.40. The stock had a trading volume of 9,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 729,181. The firm has a market cap of $18.61 billion, a PE ratio of 20.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Genuine Parts has a 12 month low of $115.63 and a 12 month high of $142.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.55.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.18. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 30.84% and a net margin of 4.71%. The business had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a $0.895 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is 55.42%.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

