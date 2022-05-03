General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 818,334 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,064 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.14% of General Mills worth $55,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Effects LLC bought a new position in shares of General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,243,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in General Mills by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 5,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of General Mills by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 113,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,635,000 after purchasing an additional 9,978 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 46,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,121,000 after buying an additional 3,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 4th quarter worth $101,000. Institutional investors own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

General Mills stock opened at $69.48 on Tuesday. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $56.67 and a one year high of $73.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $67.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $41.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.45.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 23.10%. General Mills’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on GIS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of General Mills from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com upgraded General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. UBS Group initiated coverage on General Mills in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on General Mills from $51.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on General Mills from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.09.

In related news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 43,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total value of $3,132,323.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,554 shares in the company, valued at $6,295,132.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jacqueline Williams-Roll sold 10,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.61, for a total value of $748,603.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,324,369.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 81,633 shares of company stock valued at $5,768,339. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

