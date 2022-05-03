Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Trims Position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 675 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.08% of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF worth $953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 77,100.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 189.1% in the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 22.2% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $232,000.

Get Invesco Total Return Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA GTO opened at $49.92 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.47. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $49.82 and a twelve month high of $57.77.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Total Return Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Total Return Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.