Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Sells 29,805 Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) by 81.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,805 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEI. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.9% in the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. SevenOneSeven Capital Management increased its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 4,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IEI stock opened at $119.02 on Tuesday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $118.98 and a 52-week high of $132.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.00.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 2nd.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

