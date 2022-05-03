Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 2,928 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,267 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,928 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 122,400,261 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,310,947,000 after purchasing an additional 4,557,618 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,978,835 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $950,714,000 after purchasing an additional 766,495 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.7% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 15,676,957 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $680,223,000 after purchasing an additional 564,197 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 10.1% in the third quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 14,002,581 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $607,572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 9,048,021 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $384,360,000 after acquiring an additional 137,304 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

BSX has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet cut Boston Scientific from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Boston Scientific in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Boston Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.17.

In related news, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 12,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.70, for a total transaction of $532,571.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 53,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total value of $2,273,530.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 121,743 shares of company stock worth $5,294,188. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:BSX opened at $41.63 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.91. Boston Scientific Co. has a twelve month low of $37.96 and a twelve month high of $47.49. The stock has a market cap of $59.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.55, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 6.65%. Boston Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Profile (Get Rating)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.