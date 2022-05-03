Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Lowers Position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 675 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF worth $953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 77,100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 55.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 406,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,185,000 after purchasing an additional 144,441 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 6,506 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 23,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF stock opened at $49.92 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.47. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF has a one year low of $49.82 and a one year high of $57.77.

