Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Invests $811,000 in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KRBN)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KRBN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 15,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $811,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KRBN. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF in the 1st quarter worth $404,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF by 242.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after buying an additional 17,375 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF by 64.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 6,637 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF by 57.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 30,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 10,945 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA KRBN opened at $49.04 on Tuesday. KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF has a 52-week low of $32.10 and a 52-week high of $56.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.82.

