Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Increases Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,002 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 62 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 1,224 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 541 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Corp increased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 4,372 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 1,045 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. increased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 3,765 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $947,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. 86.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Betty D. Larson sold 14,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.90, for a total value of $3,908,290.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Claire Fraser sold 841 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.70, for a total value of $228,499.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,625 shares of company stock valued at $5,868,516 in the last quarter. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:BDX opened at $245.58 on Tuesday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12 month low of $235.13 and a 12 month high of $280.62. The firm has a market cap of $69.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $264.58 and its 200-day moving average is $256.98.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.78. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 8.75%. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.21%.

Several research firms have commented on BDX. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $276.25.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

