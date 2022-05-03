Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Has $936,000 Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 418 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Korea Investment CORP increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 97.3% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 308,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,782,000 after buying an additional 152,300 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 103,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,657,000 after buying an additional 5,373 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fastenal by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 127,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. grew its stake in shares of Fastenal by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 127,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,159,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its stake in shares of Fastenal by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 43,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,794,000 after purchasing an additional 3,289 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Fastenal alerts:

FAST has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.17.

In related news, Director Michael J. Ancius bought 650 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $56.41 per share, with a total value of $36,666.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,463,952.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FAST opened at $55.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.66 billion, a PE ratio of 32.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.29. Fastenal has a fifty-two week low of $48.84 and a fifty-two week high of $64.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.21 and its 200 day moving average is $57.81.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 32.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 26th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.52%.

Fastenal Profile (Get Rating)

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.