Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Has $2.79 Million Stake in Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,417 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Healthcare Trust of America were worth $2,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Healthcare Trust of America in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Healthcare Trust of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Healthcare Trust of America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 94.3% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in Healthcare Trust of America during the third quarter worth $105,000.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HTA shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Healthcare Trust of America in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Shares of Healthcare Trust of America stock opened at $29.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.09 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.36 and a 12 month high of $34.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.08.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.03). Healthcare Trust of America had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 3.04%. The company had revenue of $195.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. Healthcare Trust of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th were paid a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 1st. Healthcare Trust of America’s payout ratio is 295.46%.

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 25.1 million square feet of GLA, with $7.4 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

