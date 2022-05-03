Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,056 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,567 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF were worth $2,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,321,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,882,000 after purchasing an additional 266,998 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 3,764,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,188,000 after purchasing an additional 109,455 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,081,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,374,000 after purchasing an additional 25,050 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,875,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,481,000 after purchasing an additional 94,241 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,334,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,224,000 after purchasing an additional 19,996 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF stock opened at $32.13 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.39. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.55 and a fifty-two week high of $35.09.

