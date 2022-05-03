Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Grows Position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,678 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $1,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABC. Gemmer Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ABC shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $175.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Mizuho increased their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com lowered AmerisourceBergen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered AmerisourceBergen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $142.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.00.

Shares of NYSE:ABC opened at $148.97 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $153.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.67. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 12-month low of $111.34 and a 12-month high of $167.19. The firm has a market cap of $31.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.32, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.45.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.59 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $59.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.62 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 543.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.87%.

In related news, EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 6,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.96, for a total transaction of $1,022,727.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth S. Campbell sold 14,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.89, for a total value of $1,935,148.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 123,434 shares of company stock worth $18,237,062 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Profile (Get Rating)

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.