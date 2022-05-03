Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 169 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the third quarter valued at about $90,316,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 270,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,578,000 after purchasing an additional 42,431 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 220,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,875,000 after purchasing an additional 15,925 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 23.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 211,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,374,000 after buying an additional 40,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the third quarter worth $51,416,000.

NYSEARCA IYH opened at $271.50 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $283.26. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 12-month low of $260.11 and a 12-month high of $302.66.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

