Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Decreases Position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,523 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMLP. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 121.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 17,611 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 9,658 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 139,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,653,000 after buying an additional 9,352 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 21,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 3,108 shares during the period. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 92.5% in the 3rd quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 14,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 6,925 shares during the period.

Get Alerian MLP ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA AMLP opened at $38.07 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.13 and a 200-day moving average of $35.90. Alerian MLP ETF has a 52-week low of $30.04 and a 52-week high of $41.56.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMLP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alerian MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerian MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.