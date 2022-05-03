GDI Integrated Facility Services (OTCMKTS:GDIFF) Stock Price Down 18.7%

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDIFF – Get Rating) shares were down 18.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $33.89 and last traded at $33.89. Approximately 297 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 10% from the average daily volume of 270 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.68.

A number of analysts have issued reports on GDIFF shares. National Bankshares raised their target price on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$67.50 to C$70.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$61.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$59.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.50.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.12.

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc operates in the outsourced facility services industry. The company operates through Janitorial Canada, Janitorial USA, and Technical services segments. It offers janitorial services, such as cleaning floors, dusting desks and tables, vacuuming carpets, sanitizing kitchens and washrooms, watering plants, cleaning exterior and interior parking facilities, and removal of garbage, as well as other services, including stripping and waxing floors, carpet cleaning, heavy dust cleaning, and window cleaning.

