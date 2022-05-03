GCN Coin (GCN) Market Cap Hits $73,667.12

GCN Coin (GCN) traded down 4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 2nd. One GCN Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. GCN Coin has a total market capitalization of $73,667.12 and approximately $3.00 worth of GCN Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, GCN Coin has traded down 19.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000342 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002587 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $100.92 or 0.00262708 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00014997 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002875 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00005021 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000887 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001084 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000097 BTC.

GCN Coin Coin Profile

GCN Coin (GCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. GCN Coin’s total supply is 172,076,810,000 coins. The official website for GCN Coin is gcn.zone . The official message board for GCN Coin is gcn-coin.proboards.com . The Reddit community for GCN Coin is https://reddit.com/r/GCNCoin . GCN Coin’s official Twitter account is @GCNcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “gCn Coin is a Scrypt PoW cryptocurrency with a 200 billion supply. “

Buying and Selling GCN Coin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GCN Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GCN Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GCN Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

