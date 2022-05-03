Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday.

GLPI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial raised shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating and cut their target price for the company from $57.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $56.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $52.67.

NASDAQ:GLPI opened at $43.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 5.10 and a current ratio of 5.10. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a fifty-two week low of $41.81 and a fifty-two week high of $51.46. The firm has a market cap of $10.38 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.12.

Gaming and Leisure Properties ( NASDAQ:GLPI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.37). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 42.79% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The firm had revenue of $315.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Gaming and Leisure Properties will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This is a positive change from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 125.45%.

In other news, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.21, for a total transaction of $144,630.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 191,993 shares in the company, valued at $9,255,982.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Barry F. Schwartz purchased 2,500 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.77 per share, with a total value of $111,925.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 50.7% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 99,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,589,000 after purchasing an additional 33,327 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,189,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,867,000 after buying an additional 10,770 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 35,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 7,414 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 741,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,352,000 after acquiring an additional 67,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 48.3% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 123,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,010,000 after acquiring an additional 40,200 shares during the period. 91.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

