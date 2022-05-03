Frontline (NYSE:FRO) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Frontline (NYSE:FRO – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $9.25 target price on the shipping company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.53% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “FRONTLINE LTD’s business strategy is primarily based upon the following principles: emphasising operational safety and quality maintenance for all of its vessels; complying with all current and proposed environmental regulations; outsourcing technical operations and crewing; achieving low operational costs of vessels; achieving high utilisation of its vessels; competitive financing arrangements; and develop relationship to main charterers. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Frontline in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Frontline from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Frontline in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Frontline presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.24.

Shares of FRO traded down $0.11 on Monday, reaching $8.22. 2,409,384 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,572,690. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -164.40 and a beta of 0.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.01. Frontline has a 12 month low of $6.10 and a 12 month high of $10.43.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The shipping company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). Frontline had a negative return on equity of 3.40% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. The business had revenue of $213.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 112.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Frontline will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Frontline by 81.3% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 801,602 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,511,000 after purchasing an additional 359,494 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Frontline by 10.8% during the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 85,291 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 8,299 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Frontline by 669.8% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 283,035 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,652,000 after acquiring an additional 246,267 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Frontline in the third quarter valued at $1,445,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Frontline in the third quarter valued at $135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.33% of the company’s stock.

Frontline Company Profile (Get Rating)

Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 70 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

