Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $64.27 Million

Brokerages expect that Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC – Get Rating) will announce $64.27 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Franklin Covey’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $64.50 million and the lowest is $64.00 million. Franklin Covey posted sales of $58.74 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Franklin Covey will report full-year sales of $254.14 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $253.86 million to $254.36 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $282.20 million, with estimates ranging from $279.60 million to $285.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Franklin Covey.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.07. Franklin Covey had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 12.53%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Franklin Covey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Franklin Covey in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of Franklin Covey from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Franklin Covey from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Franklin Covey from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.67.

Shares of Franklin Covey stock traded up $0.39 on Tuesday, hitting $39.25. 104,069 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,791. The stock has a market capitalization of $562.96 million, a P/E ratio of 27.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.06. Franklin Covey has a 52 week low of $29.07 and a 52 week high of $52.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FC. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Covey in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Franklin Covey by 133.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Franklin Covey during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Franklin Covey by 377.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in shares of Franklin Covey during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $97,000. 57.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of execution, sales performance, productivity, customer loyalty, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice.

