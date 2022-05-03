Fractal Investments LLC Takes Position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Fractal Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,449 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 361.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 780 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 961.5% in the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 109.4% in the fourth quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 33.0% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,269 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Zions Bancorporation National Association alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on ZION shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 21st. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Bank of America lowered shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $65.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.47.

NASDAQ:ZION traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $57.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,412,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,655,252. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a one year low of $47.06 and a one year high of $75.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29, a P/E/G ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.94 and its 200-day moving average is $65.75.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.12. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 34.40% and a return on equity of 14.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is presently 24.76%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, January 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the bank to purchase up to 0.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP Rebecca K. Robinson sold 15,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.52, for a total value of $1,051,142.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alan M. Forney sold 3,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.63, for a total transaction of $213,938.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,899 shares of company stock valued at $3,623,797 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Profile (Get Rating)

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZION? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.