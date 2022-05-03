Fractal Investments LLC Takes $318,000 Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Fractal Investments LLC bought a new stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paychex in the 4th quarter valued at $354,000. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 112.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 11,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after buying an additional 6,274 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 422,645 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,527,000 after buying an additional 4,081 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 30,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,470,000 after buying an additional 1,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 626.0% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 365,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,046,000 after buying an additional 314,740 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAYX traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $127.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,984,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,981,591. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $46.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.04, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.99. Paychex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.12 and a 12-month high of $141.92.

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The business services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 43.02%. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. This is an increase from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.40%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Paychex in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Paychex from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Paychex from $137.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Paychex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paychex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.14.

In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 26,000 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.26, for a total transaction of $3,672,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 52,349 shares in the company, valued at $7,394,819.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Karen E. Saunders-Mcclendon sold 203 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.69, for a total transaction of $27,748.07. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,249.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

