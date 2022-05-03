Fractal Investments LLC Takes $233,000 Position in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Fractal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,938 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Chemours by 666.7% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 920 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its stake in Chemours by 58.7% during the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 949 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Chemours during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Chemours by 274.2% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in Chemours during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. 76.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chemours alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Chemours from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Chemours from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chemours from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chemours in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Chemours from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chemours presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.56.

Shares of CC traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $33.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,130,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,776,975. The Chemours Company has a 12-month low of $22.56 and a 12-month high of $38.87. The stock has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 9.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.54 and its 200 day moving average is $31.60.

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.06). Chemours had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 70.34%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Chemours Company will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.55%.

About Chemours (Get Rating)

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Advanced Performance Materials, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.