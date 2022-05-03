Fractal Investments LLC Purchases New Holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Fractal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 7,410 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 68.7% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 985 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,163 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 98.2% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,193 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CFG remained flat at $$39.40 during midday trading on Monday. 6,186,927 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,315,147. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.42 and a 12 month high of $57.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $16.63 billion, a PE ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 1.44.

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 30.67% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. Citizens Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 33.05%.

In related news, Director Terrance Lillis purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $41.31 per share, for a total transaction of $41,310.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,620. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CFG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.82.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

