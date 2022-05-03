Fractal Investments LLC Makes New Investment in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Fractal Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,076 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Summit Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 7,758 shares of the bank’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,247 shares of the bank’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc increased its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 51,880 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,300,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 8,144 shares of the bank’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,434 shares of the bank’s stock worth $896,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. 83.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BK. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $51.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Citigroup downgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Barclays reduced their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Bank of New York Mellon from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $59.00 to $51.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.86.

BK traded up $0.64 on Monday, reaching $42.70. The stock had a trading volume of 8,082,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,761,060. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $41.76 and a fifty-two week high of $64.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.39 and a 200-day moving average of $55.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $34.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.12.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.01. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 22.31%. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 27th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 33.66%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

