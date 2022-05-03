Fractal Investments LLC Makes New $222,000 Investment in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Fractal Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of WEX in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of WEX by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 227 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of WEX in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of WEX by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 468 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of WEX by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Melanie J. Tinto sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.07, for a total value of $212,484.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WEX. Barclays raised their price objective on WEX from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on WEX from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on WEX in a report on Thursday, March 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on WEX from $175.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on WEX in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.46.

WEX traded down $2.96 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $163.28. 441,891 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 424,210. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.69. WEX Inc. has a 1-year low of $123.01 and a 1-year high of $208.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $169.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $517.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.87 million. WEX had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 6.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that WEX Inc. will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

