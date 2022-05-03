Fractal Investments LLC Makes New $200,000 Investment in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Fractal Investments LLC purchased a new position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MTB. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 696.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 26,234 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MTB traded up $1.59 on Monday, reaching $168.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,064,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,707,857. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $172.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.18. M&T Bank Co. has a 52-week low of $128.46 and a 52-week high of $186.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.85, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.92.

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.24. M&T Bank had a net margin of 29.31% and a return on equity of 11.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 22nd that permits the company to buyback $800.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.67%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $212.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $167.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of M&T Bank from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $179.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.28.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

